Walter L. Hand, 78, of Tilden Twp., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Patty Jo (Luellen) Hand, she passed away July 15, 2014. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Norman E. and Mary (Heimbach) Hand.
He worked as an electrician for Lancaster Electric for approximately 15 years, later working for Goodhart and Sons until retirement in 2006. Walter was a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran. He enjoyed broommaking at Landis Valley Farm Museum and was very accomplished at it. He also enjoyed traveling to the John Campbell Folk School in North Carolina to learn more. He also enjoyed spoon and bowl carving.
Walter is survived by two sons: Paul D. Hand, companion of Mary Petrovski, Campbell Hall, New York, and Phillip R. Hand, husband of Victoria (Pinkerton) Hand, Hamburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Cleon, Christian, Brittany, Brooke, and Brandon. He was predeceased by a sister: Kay (Hand) Hansen.
Graveside Services and Military Honors will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
