Walter L. "Bud" Kelley

Walter L. Kelley, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, February 1, 2021, from complications of diabetes. Born in Lancaster, PA, on July 3, 1935, he was the son of the late George T. and Anna Yecker Kelley. Walt was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Paul, Horace, Leo, and George, and his sisters, Rose and Anna Mae.
Walt is survived by his sons, John P. (JP) Kelley, husband of Pam, Lancaster, PA, Michael S. Kelley, husband of Adrienna, Chokoloskee, FL, and Ryan M. Kelley, husband of Jessica, Cornwall, PA; and his sister, Mary Goldie, of Baltimore, MD. Walt "Poppy" will also greatly be missed by his longtime companion, Connie White, her sons and their families, Kerry S. White and wife, Glenda, and Timothy A. White, and wife, Andrea, and their daughters, Starla and Gemma, in addition to Connie's extended family and friends. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Walt was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict time. He loved to work and earn money. As a youth, he and his older brothers could often be found in local bowling and duck pin alleys setting pins. Later, he became an accomplished bowler and spent many years bowling at Leisure Lanes in the Conestoga Industrial League.
Bud enjoyed talking about some of the jobs he had when he was young. At one point, he sold soft pretzels to local businesspeople on their way to work. At another, you might have seen him walking around Longs Park, selling ice cream treats for the local concession stand. Another was making ice cream at Kohr Brothers located in his neighborhood. As an adult, Walt became a craftsman in the masonry/bricklaying field of construction. There are countless examples of his excellent workmanship in this area, the Baltimore, MD area, and beyond. Over the years, he not only worked for various contractors, but also for himself. Even after he retired from his trade, he kept busy cutting up trees for firewood with a buddy of his, and guiding people in their own building projects.
Some of his favorite pastimes were listening to country music, going deer hunting, playing tennis, and watching movies, football, wrestling, and westerns on TV. He loved spending time with family and friends, chatting often with his sister Mary on the phone, and more recently, cherishing his role as Poppy to Starla and Gemma.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Chaplain Nancy Boyd of Caring Hospice Services officiating. Interment will be at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
