Walter L. Biehn, 88, of New Holland, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carolyn (Collins) Biehn. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Alker) Biehn.
After graduating from Mastbaum High School, he joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then worked in a woodworking Shop for 10 years, then was employed by A T & T for 30 years, retiring in 1991 from the Pottstown office.
He was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Janette Araya, Walter A. Biehn, and Alan Biehn, and three grandchildren: Daniel, Gregory, and Lauren Araya.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Biehn.
His funeral will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland with Rev. Dr. Drew DiNardo officiating. Interment will be in Eby Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday from 10 -11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be sent to the church, address above.
The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
