Walter L. Bates, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a courageous
battle with cancer.
He honorably served in the United States Navy on the USS Wisconsin during the Korean War.
He was employed at Wholesome Bakery, Consumer's, and the Manheim Auto Auction. He treasured spending time with his family and friends and had a true passion for cooking, especially his rice pudding. He was an active member of Erb Mennonite Church
He is survived by two sons: Stephen Carl, husband of Stacy L. Bates and Thomas Lee, husband of Jennifer L. Bates, and his companion, Marian Hammond, all of Lititz, PA. He is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. Bates, and a son, Jeffrey Allen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's Life Celebration Funeral Service at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 W. Lexington Road, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with The Rev. Lou Wagner officiating. Interment at Laurel Hill Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Erb Mennonite Church on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
