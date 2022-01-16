Walter K. Heisey, Sr., 83, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Ken was preceded in death by the two loves of his life, Patricia in 1966 and Barbara in 2014. He is survived by three children, two stepdaughters and two siblings. In honor of Ken’s wishes, no service will be held and Ken’s final resting place will be the woods of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, a place he loved so much.
