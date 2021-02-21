Walter Joseph Gundling, 82, of Mountville, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side on February 17, 2021, after a full and rewarding life. Walter was the loving husband of Kathleen Ann (Wiegand) Gundling to whom he was married for 58 years, 10 months.
Born in Lancaster, Walter was the son of the late Walter Sebastian and Johanna (Randler) Gundling.
In his youth at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lancaster, Walter was an altar server for many years and as an adult, a member of the Legion of Mary. Walter was born into a family of pipe organ builders.
His father, Walter Sebastian, grandfather Sebastian, and family came to the United States in 1926 after leaving a pipe organ-building business in Laudenbach, Germany. They came to Tellers Organ Co. in Erie, PA, where Sebastian's teenage son, Walter Sebastian, completed his apprenticeship. In 1929, the family settled in Lancaster and the Sebastian Gundling & Son Co. was founded. The company was engaged in rebuilding pipe organs, maintaining and tuning them, and building new pipe organs. Along with teenage Walter Joseph in 1953, the company built the new pipe organ in Sacred Heart Church in Lancaster.
After graduation from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1956, Walter Joseph joined the family pipe organ building and servicing business full-time as he had already apprenticed the business under his father and grandfather in his growing-up years.
Walter became the third generation to carry on the business. The business expanded to include more than 225 churches throughout PA and MD. In 1981, Walter's son, David Walter Gundling, became the fourth generation to join the business full time after high school graduation as he also apprenticed the business in his growing-up years.
The business was well-known for its excellence in work and loyal service until its retirement in 2005.
Lancaster Moravian Church hosted a retirement concert and reception on June 12, 2005, his birthday, to honor Walter, pipe organ builder, featuring the music of 6 local organists and area choir members.
On April 28, 1962, Walter married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Wiegand, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lancaster. Together they were dedicated to a life of family and faith. In 1964 they were founding members of St. Leo the Great Parish of Lancaster. Walter was involved in parish life for the next 36 years serving as chairman of the annual festival, annual Christmas tree event, building and property committee, president of the school board, and lector. In 1970, Walter received the Leo Award for his service to the parish.
Walter and Kathleen raised 5 children. Walter was a loving, supportive father who lived his life with focus, determination, commitment, and perseverance. He will be dearly missed by his family including his children: David Walter Gundling (Patricia) of Emmaus, PA, Joseph Anthony Gundling (Janet) of Lebanon, PA, Mary Ellen Gundling Koval (Mark) of Wilmington, DE, Anne Marie Gundling Williams (Andy) of Lancaster, PA and Barbara Kathleen Gundling Raihall (James) of Glen Mills, PA. Dad Dad will also be dearly missed by his 10 beloved grandchildren: Michael (Kristen), Mark (Shelby), Lauren, Abigail, Ashley, Jack, Luke, Caroline, Emma, and James. Walter is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren: Oliver Gundling, Archer Gundling, and Liam Gundling. Also surviving is a sister, Agnes Gundling Simpson of Slidell, LA, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by another sister, Anneliese Gundling.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 11 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Walter's memory to the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com