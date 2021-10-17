Walter John Michaelis, passed from this life on August 3rd, 2021 at Edwards Memorial Hospital in Naperville, IL. Walt, as he was known by his family and friends, was 87 years old. He was born on February 9th, 1934 in Woodstock, IL.
He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1956 and served in the U.S. Military as an army intelligence officer following his college graduation. He married Julia (nee Milo) on August 26, 1961. He and Julia had four children and moved the family from Illinois to Cincinnati and then Pennsylvania, with their last home in Eastern Lancaster County where they lived for over thirty years. He moved to Naperville in 2020 with his wife where he lived until his death in August.
Beloved husband of Julia (Judy); cherished father of Laura Dale Michaelis (deceased), Kimberly Lynn Pavlik (Brian), Tracy Lee Babini (Alessandro), and Heidi Loretta Pauline Zards (Arthur); proud grandfather of Rachel, Julia and Lillian Pavlik; Jesse, Ginevra and Francesca Babini; Milo and Fia Zards.
Known for his creativity, Walt loved hands-on projects including culinary creations, rose gardening and fine woodworking, most recently, handmade windsor-back chairs. He also loved playing golf and was an avid fan of all things tennis.
He was an active member of his church for many years, as a choir member and also an elder at St. John's United Church of Christ, East Earl, PA. He was later involved at Wyomissing UCC, Gouglersville, PA.
He is truly missed and will live in our hearts always.
