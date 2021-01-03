Walter John Meisky, Jr., 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA, John was the husband of Connie Kreider Meisky and they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on August 20th after meeting each other at the former M. T. Garvin's department store. He was the son of the late Walter J. Meisky, Sr., and Jean Stumpf Meisky.
John graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1964. He worked for Snavely and Dosch as a driver until retirement. He also worked at one time for Ray's Appliances as a salesman, and was a valet at Women's and Babies Hospital. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy on the USS Repose.
He enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, MD, Williamsburg, VA, and watching the ponies on Assateague Island. He collected reproductions from Williamsburg, enjoyed going antiquing, and local yard sales. He would do anything to help his neighbors. He was of the Protestant faith.
In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his sister, Nancy L. Crawford, Lancaster, PA; nephews: Rev. Dr. Christopher M. Rankin, husband of Anne, Chase Kreider, Christopher Pietsch; nieces: Nicolle Crawford, Heather Crawford, partner of Tara Poole; great nieces and nephews: Veronica Pietsch, Zachary Baynard, Rachel Baynard, Andrew Rankin, Quinn Poole; brother-in-law David, husband of Sandy Kreider; and sister-in-law Lyndell Kreider-Haver; and his beloved cat, Abby Grace. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Meisky, and nephew, Lt. Keith Rankin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Memorial Service at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 528 W. Orange St., (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with The Rev. Dr. Christopher M. Rankin officiating. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Groff's on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Military Honors will be rendered by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Salute 21. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
