Walter J. Zale, Jr., 80, of Lititz and formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born in Braddock, PA to the late Walter J. Zale, Sr. and Anne (Zukas) Zale. Married in Donora, PA at St. Michael's Church, Walt enjoyed 53 years of marriage with his wife Judith (Pavlik) Zale.
A graduate of North Catholic High School, Walt attended Saint Francis University and The University of Pittsburgh. He worked in the accounting department at US Steel in Pittsburgh, and then as a senior account executive with Consolidated Graphic Communications for 34 years. After retirement in 2003, Walt and Judy worked seasonally at Walt Disney World.
He served in the US Marine Corps Reserves during the 1960's in Pittsburgh, achieving the rank of Corporal.
A devout and faithful Catholic, Walt was a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz. He enjoyed volunteer work at church, and participating in the Men's Club. Walt was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and an active member of Knights of Columbus Council #10827 at St. James.
Walt was always welcoming, a wonderful storyteller and jokester, and he had a contagious laugh and what have you. He enjoyed playing golf, travelling, especially to Disney World with his family, and he was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan. He previously served on the Board at Lancaster Catholic High School, and volunteered with Judy for Lititz Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his loving wife Judy, Walt is survived by their son, Michael J. Zale, husband of Lori (Durand) of Natrona Heights; two daughters, Meredith Z. Brown, wife of Eric of Gibsonia, and Molly Z. LaFranca, wife of Scott of Mount Dora, FL; four grandsons, Rylan Zale, Avery Brown, Aidan Brown, and Ethan Zale; as well as his sisters, Ginny Valley of Bradford Woods, and Lois Vesch of Pittsburgh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, with The Rev. James O'Blaney, C.Ss.R. as Celebrant, at St. James Catholic Church. Private Inurnment will take place in Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
