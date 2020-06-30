Walter J. "Walt" Faul, Jr., 86, of Millersville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter J. Faul, Sr. and Dorothy (Rhoads) Faul. He was the husband of Shirley (Fraunfelter) Faul with whom he shared over 65 years of marriage.
He worked at the former Alcoa for many years. Walt enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed bird watching and watching war movies. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by his four children: Karen F., wife of Jay Eichelberger, of Paradise, PA, Denise M., wife of Jeff Graham of Washington Boro, Duane A. Faul of Lancaster and Stacy A., wife of Jamie of Deltona, FL. Also surviving are five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Joseph C. Faul of Albany, NY.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Ranck Ave & Ranck Mill Rd., Lancaster, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
