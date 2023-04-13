Walter J. Stoner, 89, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living Lancaster. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Fair) Stoner.
Walter was the husband of the late Mary Anita (Atherton) Stoner (February 22, 2012) and the late Barbara (Brandt) Stoner (May 7, 2017). He retired from High Steel Structures as a supervisor. Walter was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy, an active member of the Mount Joy Sportsmen's Association, where he helped set up the archery shoots, the Donegal Fish and Conservation Association and he held a Bowhunter education training certificate. Walter enjoyed camping, fishing and square dancing. His interest in square dancing led him to square dance calling and he called many dances over the years.
Surviving are his two children and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey and John and by his sister, Betty Burger. Services will be privately held at Paramount Senior Living Center. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
