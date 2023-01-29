Walter J. "Jim" Gibbon, Jr., 70 of Gordonville passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023 in the Emergency Room of Lancaster General Hospital. Born on July 26, 1952 in Torrington, CT, he was the son of the late Walter J. Gibbon, Sr. and Myrtle M. Heline Douchane. Jim was the husband of Darlene "Tina" McClure Gibbon.
Jim graduated from New Milford H.S. in Connecticut. He was an OTR truck driver for many years. He worked in construction, drove limo and most recently did driving for the Amish. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything nature related. He was a jovial man, enjoying life.
Jim will be missed by his wife, Tina and his mother, Myrtle, both of Gordonville; son, Christopher, husband of Monica Gibbon of Sebastian, FL; daughter, Joy, wife of Donovan Nottage of Fellsmere, FL; 7 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Stephen M., husband of Brenda Gibbon of Tennessee and Brett D., husband of Susan Gibbon of Georgia; sisters, Marie J. Maxson of Ephrata, Patricia E. Schwartz of Cincinnati, Colleen D., wife of Earle Judson of New Milford, CT and Krista J., wife of David Betz of Sebastian, FL and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2PM from the Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 1PM to 2PM. Please omit flowers, Memorial Rembrances may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »