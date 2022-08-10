Walter J. Hicks, Sr., "Jim," age 93, of Willow Street, went to meet his Lord and Savior and his loving wife of 67 years, Janet, on August 7, 2022.
Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna Hicks.
A graduate of West Lampeter High School in 1947, Walter served as a gunner during the Korean Conflict on the USS New Jersey. Jim worked as a barber and the owner of J&J Double Image in Willow Street for 28 years and later at the Amish Farm and House. He was a founder of the Southern Senior Softball League and was active in church.
Surviving are his children, Jim Hicks, Jr. and his wife Donna, Brenda Hess and her husband Paul, and Bonnie Kauffman and her husband Dennis. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas.
Services and a public viewing will be held at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 12:30pm-1:30pm with a service starting at 1:30pm. Burial to follow at Conestoga United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
