Walter H. Smith, Jr., 83, of Lancaster, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Bausman, PA, he was the son of the late Walter H. Smith, Sr. and Esther Hess Smith. He was the husband of the late Alletah Morton Smith. He was the companion of Marla L. Haynick for the last 31 years. Walter was retired from Sunline Coach Co. and also drove school bus for Conestoga Valley School District. Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Besides his companion Marla, he is survived by a daughter Theresa L. wife of William H. Kretlow of New Holland; grandsons, Matthew W. Kretlow of Flanders, NJ, Andrew L. husband of Andrea L. Kretlow of Lititz, and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 10-11:00 a.m. at Furman's. Interment will be in Salem Hellers Reformed Cemetery. FurmanFuneralHome.com
