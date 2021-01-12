Walter H. Borland, Passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Martha's. He was the husband of Betty (Frame) Borland, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Christiana, PA, he was a son of the late William and Mary E. Borland. He graduated from Coatesville High School in 1950. Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War as a Sergeant. He had a long career with Lukens Steel as a foreman.
He was a life-member of the Masons – Christiana Lodge #417, VFW, American Legion and Rajah Shriners. In his spare time, Walter enjoyed trips to the casino and race track. He will always be remembered as a true gentleman.
Walter is survived by his wife, Betty and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother and 3 sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at (Upper) St. Matthew Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2440 Conestoga Road, Chester Springs, PA. All attendees are required to wear a mask or facial covering and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walter's memory to the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green Street, Christiana, PA 17509.
