Walter Griffith, age 84, of Stevens, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13th, 2022, surrounded by love from family at the Lebanon VA Hospice Center.
Born December 18, 1937, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Ruth) Griffith.
After attending Ephrata High School, Walter enlisted in the United States Army where he served at Fort Dix, Fort Drum, Fort Leonard Wood, and in Germany in the Army Corps of Engineers until March, 1961.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Walter worked for the Borough of Ephrata, Skyline Manufactured Homes, the Borough of New Holland, and for the Pennsylvania State Parks system at Little Buffalo State Park until his retirement in 2002.
Walter married Joanne Zimmerman in 1962 and they were married 58 years. Walter was an awesome father and together he and Joanne raised 5 children, Janice (married to Joe Cavasos), Darla (married to Larry Davidson), Scott (Married to Gretchen Griffith), Tambria (married to Michael Reichwein), and Tina (married to Dennis D'Imperio). Walter enjoyed time with family, his country, sports, nature, history, reading, and visiting historical sites.
Walter is survived by his 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by 2 sisters, Barbara, and Bonnie (married to Michael Kapp). He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Joanne.
A military service and burial will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery, Annville, on Wednesday, May 25th at 12:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery: payable to Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund, Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002 or to the Lebanon VA: Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Building 18 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA, 17042. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) stated that donating to the memorial trust fund is an ideal way to pay tribute to those who have served our country. All donations will be in honor of Walter Griffith.
