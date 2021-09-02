Walter Franklin Ayars III, of Summerdale, PA, died on Thursday, August 26th, of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Marcy Kroh Ayars; his five children with the late Jane Wimberly Ayars: Kit Ayars, Louise Barden (Rob), Bryan W. Ayars, F. Bradley Ayars (Cindy) of Lititz, PA, and Suzanne Osborn (Drummond); ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; his step son, Craig Wallace and two additional grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. Ayars and Myrtle Ravell Ayars, and his sister, LaVirgne "Dernie" Stoner.
Born in 1933 in Camden, NJ, Walt attended Park College before serving in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Thule, Greenland. He was a committed citizen organizer and gadfly: organizing member and vice-president of the Hempfield Community Ambulance Association; Director of Donegal Area Study for the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County; President of the East Hempfield Township Citizens Organization; President of the Greater Lancaster Bicentennial Commission; and President of the Historic Lancaster Walking Tour Group.
After retiring from GMAC, he published Ayars Heirs, an extensive genealogical work on the Ayars family; Lancaster Echoes; Lancaster Diary; and, with his wife Marcy, Larkin Oak: A Treasury of Oak Furniture and Larkin China.
He loved Atlantic beaches, dogs, polished shoes, a well-pressed handkerchief, Niagara Falls, and traveling in the motor home.
Interment will be private. Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home
