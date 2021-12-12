Walter F. Palecki, Jr., 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Walter F. Palecki, Sr. and the late Jane (Danish) Palecki. Walt was the loving husband of Susan J. (Christman) Palecki, and they celebrated 38 years of marriage this past July.
Walt graduated with the Class of 1967 from the Salesianum Boys Catholic High School in Wilmington. From 1967 through 1974 he served with the Army National Guard of Delaware. For more than 32 years, he worked for JCPenney Department Stores, holding several management positions in the Park City location from 1981-1995, and then became a store manager in California, MD. Walt was a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed spending time at home with family.
Along with his wife, Susan, Walt is survived by his step-children, Brett R. Hamm and his wife Elaine of Mount Joy, and Nicole S. Shoemaker and her husband Rob of Lancaster. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Sydney, Sarah and Sheridyn Hamm and Madison Shoemaker. Also surviving are two brothers, Gene Palecki and his wife Michelle of Avondale, PA, and Richard Palecki, of Livonia, LA.
A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Walt’s memory be made to the charity of choice, or to the Mount Joy Fire Department, 111 New Haven Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com