Walter F. "Buddy" Paulson age 60 of Christiana, Pa walked in the arms of Jesus on October 11th 2019. He was the husband of Judith M. "Judy" Sharitz Paulson, with whom he would have celebrated 33 years of marriage on October 18th. He was born in Delaware County, son of Dale M. Hemingway Mills, wife of John Mills, of Millsboro, Delaware and the late Walter F. Paulson III.
He was an active member of Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship. Buddy worked for Merv King Construction of gap for 32 years, and was owner/operator of JMC Leasing Inc. Buddy was an amazing husband, incredible dad and an awesome Pop-Pop. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He loved life and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his mother and his wife are two daughters: Myranda wife of Michael Rightmyer of Conestoga, Collette "CJ" "Jen" wife of Robert Hughes of Christiana, two grandchildren: Michael Rightmyer, Jr. and Vanessa Hughes, three siblings: M. Lester husband of Bonnie Stewart Paulson of Millsboro, DE, Mark R. Husband of Erica Dampman Paulson of Prospect Park, Deborah A. Wife of Richard Groff of Honeybrook.
Funeral service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, October 19th at 11 am with a viewing time from 9 am until time of service. Pastors Ray "Butch" Marvin and Vernon Myers will be officiating. shiveryfuneralhome.com