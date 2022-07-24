Walter Emory Root of Lititz, PA and formerly of Strasburg PA, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after a short illness. Walter was born Sept 8, 1930, in Ephrata, PA, a son of the late John and Ida (Demy) Root. He was the devoted husband of Esther M. Winters Root with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Active in his community, Walter spent 25 years as a scout-master for the Boy Scouts of America and served on the Strasburg Borough planning board. He joined the Strasburg Lions Club in 1975 and served as secretary for 28 years from 1982 to 2010. He had 45 years of perfect attendance and received the highest award in Lionism, the Melvin Jones Award in 1993. He was a member of Pearl Street United Methodist Church in Lancaster for 61 years where he served on the building committee.
Walter's love for his family was unwavering. He enjoyed dedicating time to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, planning many vacations, outings and cookouts. He never missed their many soccer, softball, baseball games and cheerleading. He loved baseball and was an avid NY Yankees fan.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant stationed in Colorado Springs, Co. He worked as a research technician at RCA which then became a branch of GE for 41 years. After his retirement he worked at Keim Chevrolet and Faulkner BMW.
Walter was a devoted father to his 2 sons, Timothy Root (Reta MacMackin-Root), of Key West, FL and Troy Root of Queens, New York; and a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren, Jennifer (Root) Russell (David Kitch) of Mountville, PA, and Jill Root of Lancaster and their mother Linda Hoover Root; and Gerisue Root of Key West, FL and her mother Reta MacMackin-Root. He was a dedicated and proud great-grandfather to Jordan Russell of Conestoga, PA, Madison Russell of Mountville, PA and Caleb and Ava Hutchinson of Lancaster, PA.
He was preceded in death by his 6 siblings, Dorothy, Margaret, Grace, Catherine, John, Karl; a son Terry, and grandson-in law Todd Russell.
Services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Rawlinsville United Methodist Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at the home of their niece,1504 Lyndon Ave.
Those who desire may make contributions in Walter's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com