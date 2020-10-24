On October 19, 2020, Walter E. Riegel, Jr. of the Willow Valley Retirement Communities, Willow Street, PA, passed into his next life. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Riegel, Sr., of Shenandoah, PA. He was married to the late Janice (Anderson) Riegel who passed on February 5, 2020.
Walter graduated from J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, PA, and from Temple University in Electronic Technology. He was employed by Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, and retired from the IBM Corporation in Poughkeepsie, NY in August 1992. Walter was a U.S. Army veteran and served as a Private First Class (PFC) from 1954 – 1956.
Walter is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Gail, and their daughters, Allison and Katherine of Ashburn, VA, a son, Gary of Alexandria, VA, and a son, Darrell, of Lancaster, PA.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26 at 11AM at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The Reverends Craig Ross and Sarah Teichmann of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA will officiate. Visitation with family and friends will be at 10 AM before the service. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Neffsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com