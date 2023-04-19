Walter C. Puff, 102, formerly of Stevens, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Born in Bronx, New York, Walter was a son of the late Fred W. & Ella (Lau) Puff and the devoted husband of 63 years to Margaret Margie' (Pratt) Puff until her passing in 2006.
Walter graduated from Wellington C. Mepham High School, where he was able to pursue his love of the trumpet in the school's first ever high school band. One month after marrying his high school sweetheart, Margie Pratt, Walter was drafted into US Air Force to serve in World War II. In the Air Force, Walter was responsible for working with guns, ammunition, and loading bombs in the B29's. When the war ended, Walter started a military band to pass the time until all the soldiers were shipped home. Walter worked at the North Bellmore School District for 41 years, rising from custodian to superintendent of buildings and grounds, then retiring in June of 1982. Walter was a member of the American Legion Post #1749 in North Bellmore, NY. He was then the commander of the Post for two years and volunteered to organize the Memorial Day parade for North Bellmore. Beyond his service to his community and his country, Walter was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Walter is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Ron) Payette of Goshen, IN and Karen Rosenkrantz of Stevens, PA; five grandchildren, Allison Payette, Tammy (Andrew) Watson, Dawn Rosenkrantz, Jacquyn (Michael) Hoover and Holly Leonardo; and seven great-grandchildren, Caroline, Gabrielle, Nathaniel, Hazel, Camille, Josephine, and Nadia.
Walter was predeceased by four siblings, Freddie, Kate, Frank, and Albert.
A viewing will be held on Wed., Apr. 19th from 5 to 6 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and the funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be on Thurs. Apr. 20th at 10 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. www.goodfuneral.com
