Walter C. Musselman

Walter Charles Musselman, 78, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020 at his home where he lived with his niece and caretaker, Denise Forney. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John E. and Jeanette S. Bigler Musselman.
A graduate of JP McCaskey High School, Walt worked for Armstrong World Industries for over 30 years as an accountant and could never seem to retire. During this time he proudly served in the United States Army as a Medic.
Walt loved walking and was known to wander all around the city. He was ornery, stubborn, and impatient, but also had a silly streak and was a notorious trickster. You could always tell he was up to something when he had a smile on his face. He enjoyed ice cream, listening to the Gaither Vocal Band, and handing out candy on Halloween, which he was blessed to celebrate with his family this year. Walt also was a huge fan of football and would host football parties.
Faith was an important part of Walt's life. He was a life-long member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a member of Luther League and the church council, acted as a Treasurer, and assisted with tutoring and youth groups.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings: Marian Tronvinger (David), Susanne Maser, Andrew Musselman (Rosina), and many nieces and nephews. Walt joins his loving parents and siblings: John E. Musselman, Jr., Bertha C. Dilda, and Rosemary E. Schebler, in Heaven.
Guests are welcomed to pay their respects on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Guests will be received prior to the service, starting at 10:00am. Interment and military honors will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 2 W. Strawberry St., Lancaster, PA 17603. SnyderFuneralHome.com