Formerly of Palmyra, PA – Walter C. Gingrich, aged 91, died on September 21, 2019 in Wilmington, DE. He was born on November 5, 1927 in Lebanon County, PA, son of the late Hiram and Nora (Gerberich) Gingrich. Walt was a graduate of Hershey High School (Hershey, PA) and Elizabethtown College (PA). He worked at Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta, PA as a microbiologist.
Walt is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Ruth (Gettel) Gingrich. Walt and Alice Ruth lived in Elizabethtown, PA, Sebring, FL and Palmyra, PA. Walt was a very active leader in the Boy Scouts and received the Silver Beaver Award for outstanding service. During his 18 years at Londonderry Village in Palmyra, he directed the Harmonizers Men's Chorus, who sang in the central PA area. He was a life-long member of the Church of the Brethren. He lived his last six months at Arden Courts of Wilmington, DE.
Walt is survived by his two brothers, Harold (Lucille), and Lloyd (Velma); three sons, Dean (Alison) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Dave (Barbara) of Wilmington, DE, and Bob (Pat) of Carrboro, NC; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.