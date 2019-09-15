Walter Breuninger Aierstuck, Jr., 95, died peacefully September 9, 2019. Walter was born and raised in Lancaster and formerly lived in Leola.
He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School, served in WWII as a U.S. Army Combat MP in the Aleutian Campaign and graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1949. He spent 37 years in international poultry industry management.
Walter was married to Jean E. (Herr) Aierstuck for 55 years. Jean, Walter's parents, Walter B. and Sarah (Righter) Aierstuck, his sisters and brother, all preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, John-Christian (Sara Adams) Aierstuck, Paul W. (Martha Mumford) Aierstuck, and Mary E. Aierstuck (John W.) Metzger.
Walter was a loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be remembered as a fine gentleman, with a kind temperament, good sense of humor and fun-loving spirit. He loved animals, especially his dogs.
He is survived by six grandchildren, Warren (Corinne Sisti), Rachel, Sarah (William Johnson), Calvin, Eliza and Laura) and one great-grandchild (Vera), who treasured him.
The family is grateful for the love, care and support of everyone at Brereton Manor.
There will be a private service at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Walter's name, kindly do so at pawfectmatch.org, noting friends and family. Furman's – Leola