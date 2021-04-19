If you're reading this, Walter B. Peters has gone home as of April 16th, 2021, a few weeks shy of his 77th birthday; he believed only the good die young. He was the 4th of 6 kids of the late Aldus and Nora Peters of Quarryville.
He lived a life of many adventures and a few Southern end retired policemen could probably tell a few stories… picture the Dukes of Hazzard on a motorcycle… He loved to ride and took his daughters and grandkids on rides all over the county. He even took his mother-in-law riding.
In the army, he was stationed in Newfoundland and Southern U.S. He also saw much of the U.S. with his family, but his heart was at the beach. He believed the ocean was a place of healing, and he passed that on to his girls.
He was married to Donna Peters (Bachman) for forty years. Though they were no longer married at the time of his illness, she selflessly helped care for him till the end. He had 2 daughters, Kris Refford (Norm) and Keleigh Peters, and 3 grandkids, Eric Refford, Tara and Nicolas Eby. All of whom he was tremendously proud of.
Many of his adventures started with, "Hold my beer..."
The consummate salesman, Walt could sell anything and he did. He was very charismatic and could charm anyone especially cute brunettes. (This got him in trouble time after time.)
In his later years he couldn't pass up an auction and never left one empty handed, because you never know who might need whatever he brought home that day.
He was generous to a fault, never expecting anything in return. A trait which his offspring have happily inherited.
He had his own unique way of doing everything and lived by his theme song, "My Way." Though Elvis sang it better, Walt truly lived it.
He is survived by siblings, Martin (Linda) Roy (Mim) and Ray (Donna) and sister-in-law Marietta, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by elder brother Robert and sister Elsie Minnich.
In keeping with the way he lived, he wants no funeral. He asks anyone who wants to remember him to raise a glass in his honor.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Lebanon VA oncology unit, and Compassionate Care hospice. They are angels and we are incredibly blessed to have known them. If anyone is inclined, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org in Walt's honor. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
