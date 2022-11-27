Walter Anthony "Tony" Brown

Walter Anthony Brown, 63, of Willow Street, affectionately known by his family and friends as Tony and Poppy, passed away unexpectedly while at work on November 22, 2022. Tony was the loving husband of Jean M. (Leury) Brown, with whom he would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on April 28th. Born in Elkton, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and Betty (Madron) Brown.
Along with his wife, Jean, Tony is survived by his daughter, Nicole L. Rehnberg (Kyle) of Willow Street, his son, Tyler A. Brown (Beth) of Lititz, as well as his three precious grandchildren, Isabel, Julian and Vera Rehnberg. He is also survived by his brother, John Brown, and sisters Wanda Miller and Tracy Peters. Tony loved being an uncle to his many nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by many beloved family members
Tony was a 1977 graduate of Penn Manor High School. He served in the United States Air Force as a security specialist in the Elite Guard. He was employed by Suburban Propane for the last 37 years.
Tony loved to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the best husband, father, Poppy and brother anyone could ask for. He loved traveling to the Caribbean with his wife and family and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. His dedication to his family and friends was infinite and to know him was to love him. He will be sorely missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA, 17584, where the family will greet guests beginning at 1:30 PM until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
