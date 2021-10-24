Walter A. “Walt” Erb, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Marilyn Murr Erb with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ada Geib Erb. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street where he was active in the Men’s Group and Joseph’s Table. Walt honorably served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. He worked as an HVAC tech for Kirchoff, Inc. in Neffsville for 33 years before retiring in 2000. In his free time he enjoyed camping, square-dancing, hunting, spending time with his great grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, and his buddy “Boomer.” Walt was a member of the Keystone Rovers, Pequea Valley Sportsman Club, Chestnut Grove Hunt Club, and had been active with Habitat for Humanity.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Craig, husband of Linda Costello Erb of Palm Harbor, FL, and Timothy, husband of Maria Papadopoulos of Lancaster, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Joann, wife of John Mast of Lancaster, Janet Strohm of Middletown, PA, and Lois Wilson of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Mabel Helm, Ruth Pearson, Doris Reynolds, Paul Erb, and John Erb.
A celebration of life service will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 6 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 635, Willow Street, PA 17584 or a charity of your choice. reynoldsandshivery.com