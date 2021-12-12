Walter A. “Walt” Erb, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Marilyn Murr Erb. A celebration of life service will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 6 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 635, Willow Street, PA 17584 or a charity of your choice. reynoldsandshivery.com