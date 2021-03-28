Walter A. Kirchoff, age 90, of Frankford, Delaware, formerly of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 23, 1930 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Walter, Sr. and Miriam (Ruth) Kirchoff.
Walter joined the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served during the Korean War. In 1951, Walter married the love of his life, Nancy Neale and the start of a beautiful family began. Walter owned and operated his own heating and air conditioning business, Maryland Refrigeration, Inc. for 25 years. Walter retired in 2000 and moved to Bethany Beach where he and Nancy enjoyed living the beach life.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy and his son-in-law, Steve Warner. Walter is survived by his six children, who he loved spending time with; Walter Patrick (Rhonda) Kirchoff of Wimberley, Texas; Jeffrey Neal (Patricia Ann) Kirchoff of Conyers, Georgia; Kevin Scott Kirchoff of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; David Sean Kirchoff of Birmingham, Michigan; Colleen Marie Warner of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Brian Douglas (Tracey) Kirchoff of Seabrook Island, South Carolina; sister, Kay Wilson of Kinzers Pennsylvania; brother, Richard Kirchoff of Lititz, Pennsylvania; step brother, Frank Potts of Pequea, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Internment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE. Due to he COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for all of those in attendance. The service will also be live streamed by visiting, www.facebook.com/stannbb.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Walter Kirchoff's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org.
