Walburga "Burga" Greiner, 88, of Lititz, PA, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Walburga Nickmann. Burga was the loving wife of the late Hiram B. Greiner who died in June of 2009. In her early years, she worked as a pediatric nurse in Mindelheim, Germany. She married Hiram in Germany and moved to the U.S. in 1964.
Burga was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, where she volunteered her time for craft fairs, food events, and participated in Bible study groups. Her interests included: baking, cooking, knitting, and all types of crafts. She had a deep passion for her beloved family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters: Gabriele Amersbach and Beatrix Greiner, both of Columbia, PA; Susanne Aubry, wife of David (Buddy) Aubry of Somerset, MA; a son, Mark Greiner, husband of Jodi Greiner of Columbia, PA; two granddaughters: Andrea Aubry and Samantha Amersbach, and a great-granddaughter, Ava, daughter of Samantha. Preceding her in death are two sisters: Doris Bailey and Lotte Michek.
Services for Burga will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Walburga Greiner, to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.