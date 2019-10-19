Wadym Jarowenko PATENTS AND POETRY

Wadym Jarowenko, 103, moved beyond his earthly experience on the morning of October 15, 2019 at home, to the sound of classical music, with his wife Maria and daughter-in-law Anita by his side.
Wadym was born in the Ukraine, where he grew up. He met Maria Hloba in Poland, to whom he subsequently was married for 75 years.
He completed degrees in Philosophy of Religion at the University of Warsaw, and Chemical Engineering at Vienna Polytechnic.
Wadym and Maria immigrated to the United States in 1953. Shortly after arriving he was employed by National Starch & Chemical Corporation where he spent his productive professional career. His work focused on cereal chemistry in which he ultimately held multiple patents. Some of these patents are the basis of how paper is produced today.
Wadym's interests included writing poetry, choral music, spirituality, in addition to being an avid student of history and politics.
His way of being was characterized by discipline, focus, balance and kindness. He was a man of unwavering faith and viewed his time on the planet as an experience to be optimized but not attached to. His actions were always kind, gentle, infused with dry humor and he had an adequate supply of dark chocolate at all times.
Wadym is survived by his wife, Maria Hloba Jarowenko, his son, Mark Jarowenko, his daughter-in-law, Anita Albright Jarowenko and his grandson, Andrew Jarowenko. He is preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Jarowenko.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St. (Corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service.
A private interment was held at St. Andrew Cemetery, South Bound Brook, NJ.
Kindly omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lancaster. Please visit Wadym's Memorial Page at: