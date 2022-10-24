Wade K. Custer, age 59, of Atglen, PA, passed away unexpectedly while working on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was the husband of Gladys R. Smoker Brown Custer, with whom he would have celebrated 15 years of marriage on December 1st. He was born in Hershey, son of the late Ralph & Kitty Bear Kunes Custer and the stepson of Rosa Custer of Panama City, FL. He was a truck driver for York Building Supply. Wade lived for sitting around the campfire Saturday nights listening to WIOV classic country radio, enjoyed going to the mountains, traveling, going to car shows and he loved his pets especially his dog, Maggie.
Surviving are 3 daughters: Stephanie Custer of Lancaster, Chelsea Hoover, and Ashley Custer of Lebanon, step daughter Amanda Brown of Oxford, 7 grandchildren, 10 siblings: Nora wife of Wayne Fields of Myerstown, Ferlin husband of Gloria Custer of New Holland, Troy husband of Tina Custer of Manheim, Leon Custer of Broadway, VA, Cathy Custer of Womelsdorf, PA, Robin wife of Ken Senft of Lancaster, Jossette wife of Dave Wilkenson of Lebanon, Star wife of Rick Baish of Benson, AZ, Amanda wife of Kelvin Martin, and Chad Custer of Apalachicola, FL. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Randolph Custer and Crystal Custer.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Thursday, October 27th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kurt Shank officiating. Interment will take place in the Andrews Bridge Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
