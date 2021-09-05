W. Terrill Myers, 75, of the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown and formerly of Harrisburg, transitioned into eternal life with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Born July 13, 1946 in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Charlotte K. (Klinger) Myers.
Terrill served honorably in the United States Air Force's Pennsylvania Air National Guard attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the Linglestown American Legion and participated in Honor Guard ceremonies.
With thirty-three plus years of service, he retired from the Commonwealth of PA. During his career, he worked in most all of Pennsylvania's State Mental Hospitals. During the latter part of his career, he was appointed to the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer at three state hospitals and was appointed to the position of Acting Chief Operating Officer at three other state hospitals.
He was a member of the First Evangelical Congregational Church, Palmyra and also a member of the Gospel Lights Sunday School Class. A member of Gideons International, he was an active volunteer in the Prison Ministry Program at Dauphin County Prison and the Dauphin County Men's Work Release Center.
He was a member of Hershey Brownstone Lodge #666 F. & A.M., Harrisburg Consistory and a long-standing member of both the Harrisburg and Hershey Civil War Round Tables. Terrill participated in five long term Parkinson's Disease research studies at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
For many years, he was a member of the "chain crew" for the Central Penn Piranha, a semi pro football team based in Central Pennsylvania. He was interested in family genealogy, woodworking, model railroading, Cajun cooking and books on the Civil War, World War II and the Vietnam War. He was a Christian man, a kind man, a caring man and a man of his word. He loved each member of his family unconditionally and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and sports.
Surviving are a son, Jason Myers, husband of Tina Myers and grandchildren, Brock and Autumn of Orlando, Florida and daughter, Janelle Heller, wife of Charles Heller, and grandchildren, Lexi, Braden and Ellie of Harrisburg. He is also survived by cousins residing in Palmyra, Texas, Arkansas, and the great Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 13, 2021 at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 55 West Main Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation with the family beginning at 10:00 AM. Private interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Evangelical Congregational Church, 55 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Gideons International, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37214.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com