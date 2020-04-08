W. Roy Hess, 82, of Woodcrest Villa, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. He was the husband of Brenda M. Garrett Hess with whom he would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in September. He was born in Ephrata, son of the late Walter B. and Ruth Naomi Horst Hess. He was a builder and real estate developer before his retirement in 2000. Roy was a member of Manor Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Scott R. (Julia A.) Hess; Karen N. (Keith R.) McEllhenney; and Brett A. (Tricia D.) Hess. Three grandchildren: Greg, Alen and Dana. Brothers: Bob, John, Jim, Dick, and Earl Hess. Sisters: Ruth Ann Gochnauer and Sheryl Quickel. He was preceded in death by one brother: Clarke Hess.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on Eshelman Run at the Mennonite Home, for the compassion and care shown to their family.
A Private Service will be held for the family with burial at Manor Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, by invitation only.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Manor Church Benevolent Fund, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
