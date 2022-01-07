W. Leon Eaby

Leon Eaby, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 4, 2022 at Landis Homes. He was born in East Earl on March 10, 1929 to the late E. Grant and Susan Mast Eaby, and then lived in New Holland from 1991 until he moved to Landis Homes in 2015. Leon was a long-time member of Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata and was a supporter of America’s Keswick, a Christian addiction recovery program for men and women in Whiting, NJ.
U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict and was in the 979th Field Artillery Battalion where he serviced and maintained 155 mm Longtom Cannons. When he had a pass for a couple of days or a weekend, he was able to travel to numerous European countries. He served from February 1951 – February 1953 and was Honorably Discharged.
After his time in the Army, Leon worked for New Holland Machine Company (now Case New Holland). He was a machinist and retired in 1990 after a total of 40 plus years. In 1975,
he traveled to Hawaii with the company. He also was a member of the Christian Singles Group, which later became Adult Christian Fellowship, after many got married. The group traveled frequently, especially to Vermont or the Outer Banks every year. Other trips were made to Nova Scotia, western United States, and a trip to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, and London, England. In addition to traveling, Leon enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time at the cabin near Raystown Lake that he co-owned with a friend. Another favorite activity was photography and showing old slides of the family when they visited. He also liked to attend auctions and collected roosters and rooster plates.
Leon was a true gentleman who was very kind, caring, and generous to his family. He had many friends over the years, and everyone who knew him, liked him and loved to spend time with him. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Teresa “Terry” wife of Dale Peachey, Ephrata, Dan husband of Nancy Eaby, Marietta, Doug husband of Lynn Eaby, Sarasota, FL, Dale husband of Laurie Eaby, East Petersburg, Mary Alice wife of Ron Lehman, Leola, Bev Eaby, New Holland, John husband of Sarah Ranck, Glenn Allen, AK, and Sarah wife of Matt Patterson, Middletown, MD. He is also survived by his dear sister, Carolyn Ranck of Lititz. He was predeceased by two brothers: Earl and Lloyd Eaby.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the very caring and compassionate staff at Landis Homes.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend his funeral service at Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pointview Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, January 15, at 10:30 A.M. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, East Earl, with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and the United Veterans Council. Masks will be required at the viewing and funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
