W. Larry Borrell, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center, with his loving wife and daughter by his side, from complications of cancer treatment.
Larry graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1962 and Hershey Junior College in 1964. He also attended Penn State University in Middletown. He worked at Armstrong and Kerr Glass in shipping administration in the glass division. Larry was then employed over 30 years at Traffic Service Bureau in Middletown. After retirement, he worked nine years at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a 49 year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. He also served in the 193rd PA Air National Guard. A Past Master of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown, Larry was also a member of Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and Harrisburg Consistory. Larry enjoyed driving his 2008 Silver Corvette and being a member of the Lancaster County Corvette Club. Larry was the keyboard player for the Royal Lancers, a well known rock group during the 1960's. They were also one of the first bands in the area to release records.
He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Martha (Kleinfelter) Borrell, and a son, Shane.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Dianna J. (Webster) Borrell; daughter, Stacy Graff and husband David, and grandchildren, David and Ava of Manheim. He enjoyed transporting his grandchildren to their many activities including sports and musical events. He was a very proud grandfather, especially when David made State Band, and Ava would sing at musical events. Rest in Peace Pappy.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no visitation. Masks will be required and Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, where a Masonic Service will be conducted by Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682 at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
