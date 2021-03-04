W. Grant McIntosh III, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Concord, NH to the late Wilfred G., Jr. and Thelma (Holter) McIntosh. He is survived by his wife, Ruth E. (Gilbert) McIntosh. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Henry H. McIntosh of Fayetteville, NY, his two beloved daughters, Cathy L. O'Brien of Felton, DE, Tammy L., wife of Jeffrey Bangs of Lenexa, KS; six grandchildren, Christina Sanford (Jaime) of Leesburg, VA, Michael O'Brien (Samantha) of Felton, DE, Sean O'Brien of Sterling, VA, Matthew O'Brien (Amanda Zier) of Sterling, VA, Amanda Gromer (Matthew) of Overland Park, KS, Maddie Graham (Parker) of Overland Park, KS; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Phineas, Savannah, Mason, Dawsyn and Rhaegyn.
Early in his career, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He then joined the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and served as a firefighter for 30 years. In 1994 Grant retired, but remained in the department, establishing Fairfax County's first Fire & Rescue Community Chaplain Corps program. In 2013, the Fairfax County Board recognized him for 50 years of devoted and extraordinary service to Fairfax County, Virginia. While living in Virginia, Grant and Ruth attended Virginia Hills Baptist Church where he served as Assistant Pastor. Most recently, they were members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Lititz, where Grant served as elder and Assistant Pastor.
Grant's faith shone through in many ways - he cared for first responders through his chaplaincy, officiating countless events, preaching sermons and visiting local hospitals. For example, when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, Grant was called to be the lead chaplain on site.
Grant's passion for model trains was evident to all who knew him. Besides his two daughters, Grant's pride and joy were his train layouts. Vacations were even known to center around model railroad conventions and local hobby shops.
He and his devoted wife, Ruth, shared their love of travel, where he was often the photographer behind the scenes. Their adventures included cruises, traveling by train and visiting with friends along the way. Grant had a great listening ear and keen sense of humor. He used these tools to be a good friend and supportive father.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 PM, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 80 W. Brubaker Valley Rd., Lititz, with Rev. Jeffrey Klansec and Rev. Bart Purdy officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 80 W. Brubaker Valley Rd., Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.