Memorial Service for W. Gary Stevens, 74 of Pequea Township, who passed away Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2PM from the Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Rd., Lampeter, PA 17537. Friends will be received at the church from 1:30 to 2PM on Saturday.
Born in Lancaster on November 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Wilmer O. and Ellen Elizabeth Murphy Stevens. He was the husband of Louise Cauler Stevens whom he married on December 5, 1964. Gary is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Shawn G. (Ann) and Brian K. (Renee) both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail and Ella; sister, Kathy E. (Michael) Landis of Millersville and nieces, Erin and Amy.
Following the memorial service, Military and Police Honors will be held. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Gary's memory to Lampeter UM Church for Audio and Visual upgrades.
For further information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »