W. Fred Kinsey III

W. Fred Kinsey III

W. Fred Kinsey III passed away on April 25, 2022. Born in York, PA, Fred was the son of the late Walter "Bud" Kinsey, Jr., and Sarah (Switzer) Kinsey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. There will be additional fellowship after the Memorial Service at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Please visit Fred's Memorial Page at

www.TheGroffs.com

Plant a tree in memory of W. Kinsey, III
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
+1(717)394-5300
www.thegroffs.com

Sign up for our newsletter