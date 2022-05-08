W. Fred Kinsey III passed away on April 25, 2022. Born in York, PA, Fred was the son of the late Walter "Bud" Kinsey, Jr., and Sarah (Switzer) Kinsey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. There will be additional fellowship after the Memorial Service at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
