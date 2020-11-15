W. Eugene Martin, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Luther Acres in Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Cox) Martin. Gene married his high school sweetheart, Sherlyn L. Marrow, and they celebrated 69 years of marriage this past July.
Gene graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1951, where he wrestled, played football, and was known as an "all-around athlete." He worked as a Supervisor for New Holland Machine Company, retiring after 40 years of service. Gene enjoyed bowling, golfing and being in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He was a member of Elks Lodge #134 in Lancaster, the 8th Ward Beneficial Association in Lancaster, and the Columbia Fish and Game Association. Gene attended Green Hill United Methodist Church, Conestoga.
Along with his wife, Gene is survived by two sons, Richard and his wife Suzanne of Liverpool, and Jeffrey and his wife Claire of Washington Boro. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shannon (Kathy), Kevin (Kimberly), Laura and Michael (Rebecca); four great-grandchildren, Lexie, Ryan, Abigail and Faith; and his brother Lewis Martin (Ann) of Columbia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Martin, and a great-grandson, Emerson.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Luther Acres and with Grane Hospice for the wonderful care given to Gene during his stay there.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be offered to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com