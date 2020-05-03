W. Edward Pederson of Lititz passed away Tuesday morning at Luther Acres from complications due to COVID-19. He was 92. Mr. Pederson was born in Superior, Wisconsin, to the late Wellington and Susie Pederson. His wife of 53 years, Josephine Groseclose Pederson, died in 2005.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the final days of World War II and attended college on the GI bill. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950 with a degree in chemical engineering and worked at RCA for more than 30 years in color television development. He traveled widely for RCA, spending time in Western Europe, Russia and China.
Mr. Pederson played contract bridge, attaining the rank of Life Master. He was also an avid coin collector and bird watcher. He visited all 50 U.S. states on birding trips and acquired an American Birding Association Life List of over 720 species.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan, wife of Paul Bernstein, of Vienna, Virginia and a son, Chris, husband of Betsy Pederson of Lancaster. Also surviving is his sister, Marjorie Lieske, of Rochester, Minnesota, two grandchildren, Amanda Bernstein and Nina Pederson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service, for family only, will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on Monday, May 4, 2020, with Chaplain Walt Cleckley officiating. If desired, contributions in his memory may be sent to Luther Acres, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, Pa, 17543, attention Development Office. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
