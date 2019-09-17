W. Deane Barr, 73, of Strasburg, PA, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at Landis Homes. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Thomas and Anne (Mackenzie) Barr. Deane was the loving husband of Dawn M. (Cramer) Barr.
Deane graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1968. A veteran, he served in the Merchant Marine and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant in the U. S. Navy. He was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as a Trustee, Deacon and Elder at Faith Presbyterian Church and Kirkwood OPC. Deane retired as an engineer with Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Company after 27 years.
In addition to his wife, Dawn, Deane is survived by his children: Lisa D. Bouder wife of Charles, Lynn M. Stiles wife of Benjamin, Matthew D. Barr husband of Janelle and Amanda G. Barr; grandchildren: Emma & Cora Stiles and Declan & Conlan Barr; siblings: Elizabeth J. Seqal, John D. Barr husband of Shirley and his sister-in-law Elynore F. Barr.
Deane was preceded in death by a brother, T. Carey Barr, Jr.
A Memorial Service will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Deane will be laid to rest at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church; Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
