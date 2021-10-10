W. B. "Chip" Patterson, 82, of Reading, PA passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Reading Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Shaub) Patterson. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Ruth (Ritter) Patterson. Chip graduated from Penn Manor High School. After graduating, he installed and sold carpet and later started his own carpet, flooring, and window treatment business where he worked for 15 years. He enjoyed camping at the Delaware Shore with Nancy, fishing, the outdoors, loved Indy racing, and going to the Reading Fairgrounds racetrack. He listened to traditional country, big bands, Neil Diamond, Sonny & Cher, oldies, and rock ’n' roll. He always enjoyed spending time with his family.
Chip is survived by his three sons, Craig S. of Leola, Lance S, husband of Ellen, of Skippack, and Kent S. companion of Janine, of Ephrata. He is also survived by his sister, Dawn of Lancaster, and his brother Dave, husband of Rhonda, of Krumsville.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of Chip's family. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606 is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit: www.LutzFuneralHome.com
