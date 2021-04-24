Vonn Chan, 82, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was born in Kampong Chhnang, Cambodia, which translates to "Harbor of Pottery." She was married to the late Tuy Phe for 67 years.
Vonn grew up with two sisters and was raised by her aunt and uncle. She left her home village during the Cambodian Genocide and was separated from her daughters. They reunited, and moved to Thailand in 1979, and then to the United States the same year.
She was a bright woman with a heart of gold. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. Vonn worked for Tyson Foods for over 12 years. She loved tending to her vegetable garden, and cooking for her family. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and taking annual trips to Cambodia for New Years. She was Buddhist and attended many Cambodian functions. She spent her time watching game shows and Disney movies, sewing, and quilting. She loved Super Mario and digital puzzle games. Her family will remember her as a one-of-a-kind woman, their guardian angel, and hero.
Vonn is lovingly survived by her daughters, Aun Robinson (Jason) of Lancaster, PA, Sok Dao (Don) of Leesburg, VA, her son, David Tuy (Tanya) of Akron, PA, and her grandchildren, Justin, Colin, Aiden, Dominick, Ausha and Jasmine.
A private service will be held with interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Vonn's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »