Vonda L. "Vonnie" Kirchner, 80, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Vonnie was the daughter of the late Mary G. (Stumpf) Klouse of Columbia, and the late Clarence W. Klouse. She was married to the late Francis X. Kirchner for 25 years prior to his death in 1984. They both died on the same day June 13.
Vonnie attended Linden Hall School for Girls, and was a 1957 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy.
A devout Catholic, Vonnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and founding member of the Perpetual Adorations at St. Joseph Chapel, Altar Rosary Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church, auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary (Cause of Our Joy) at St. Joseph Church, Association of Mary, Queen of all Hearts, St. Louis-Marie Grignion de MontFort, World Apostle of Fatima USA/Blue Army, member of lay fraternity of St. Dominic Lancaster Chapter 410. She was a 3rd order Dominican at Lititz Pike Monastery, and She organized and promoted the devotion of the Divine Mercy Mass.
Vonnie was employed as vice president and controller of John G. Stumpf, Inc. for many years. In 1982, she founded and established V.M.B. Inc., trading as the Abbey Book and Gift Shop on Manor St., and in 1994 served as president and treasurer and operated John's Gulf service station on Union St.
Vonnie is survived by her children, Robin L. Wolf of Mooresville, NC, John F. Kirchner of Lancaster, and Mary E. Byerly (Charles H.), of Lancaster; grandchildren: Johnny, Jr., Sarah, Molly, Alexandra, Kabrina, Trisha, and Joe; ten great-grandchildren; brother, John R. "Pete" Klouse of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA. There will be a viewing Monday evening from 6 until 8 PM with recitation of the Devine Mercy Chaplet at 7:45 PM and the Holy Rosary at 8:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Their will be no viewing Tuesday morning. Interment will take place in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com