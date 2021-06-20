Vivian Susanne "Susie" Kissinger, 83, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Vivian Yohe Nuss.
She graduated from Millersville University with a bachelor's degree in education and went on to teach kindergarten at Leola Elementary School, retiring after 30 years of service.
Vivian's family was her world and she emphasized family values. Most of her happiest times were spent with family at the Outer Banks, NC, gardening, game shows, reading and current events. She maintained a close connection with her Manheim Township high school and Millersville college friends.
Vivian is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Arment (Guy), Manheim, PA, a son, Donald Kissinger (Julie), Mechanicsburg, PA, a son, Patrick Kissinger (Colleen), Middletown, NJ, a daughter-in-law, Anita, wife of the late Michael Kissinger, Lancaster, PA and a sister, Evelyn Kottmeyer (Richard), Mount Joy, PA, eleven grandchildren: Tara Salmi (Derek), Eric Miller (Ashley), Aubree Adams (Nick), Mackenzie Arment (Brook), William, Marguerite, Elizabeth, Thomas, Gavin, Anne and Brian Kissinger and six great-grandchildren who she adored.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Vivian's name may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or American Stroke Association.
Please visit Vivian's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »