Vivian S. Ziegler, 91, of 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, entered Heaven’s glory on Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at Brethren Village. She was the wife of Rev. Dr. Earl K. Ziegler, a retired pastor. They observed their 70th wedding anniversary on August 12. Born in Lancaster on June 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Rupp Snyder and the late Kathryn Eshelman Zug Snyder.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Karen, wife of George Ungemach, of Palmyra, Doreen, wife of Ken Creighton, of Gap, Konnae, wife of James Chandler, of Key West, FL, and SuLien, wife of Grant Markley, of Lancaster; two sons, Randy, husband of Linda Neese Ziegler, of Landisville, and Mike, husband of Mary Conahan Ziegler, of Drums; 14 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Frey Snyder of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by four siblings, Paul Z. Snyder, Christian B. Snyder, Charles B. Snyder, and Fannie Ruth Reider.
In 1993, she retired after being a middle school librarian for 25 years; the last 22 of which were in the Swift Middle School, Solanco School District.
Currently a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, she served in various congregations as an adult Sunday school teacher for 50 years, church organist, and librarian. Together with her husband, she helped to lead numerous family camps, Family Life Institutes, and marriage enrichment workshops. She also served on the Standing Committee of the Church of the Brethren Annual Conference.
Widely traveled, she and her husband led over 150 tours to various parts of the world, including six continents and 60 countries. Vivian was the author of five books, The Story of an Auction: For the Glory of God, On My Way to Heaven, We Remember it Well!, Look Who Just Came in My Door!, and Saturday Mornings with God. In addition, she enjoyed playing piano, reading, singing, financial investing, and photography.
The family expresses thanks to the staff at Brethren Village and Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate care given to Vivian.
A celebration of Vivian’s life will be held at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA on Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM. There will be no public viewing. Visitation with the family will be following the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Wearing of masks and observing social distancing are encouraged. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Brethren World Missions, PO Box 393, Manheim, PA 17545. To express an online condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning the evening following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
