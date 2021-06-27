In the Lord's timing, Vivian Myrtle (Wadsworth) Stackhouse, 103, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021 at The Glen at Willow Valley, Lancaster. She was born in Phoenixville, PA in 1917 to the late Irvin Earl and Esther Anna Wadsworth.
After graduating from Phoenixville High School, she went on to earn a BS degree in Education (Math & French) in 1938 from Temple University, home of the OWLS. Thus began her years of collecting owls. It's no surprise that after collecting over 600 owls that she became affectionately known as the "Owl Lady" and "Owl Grandma".
She was married to the late Rodman Wardell Stackhouse for 62 years until his death in 2001. In 1978 they moved from Phoenixville to Boca Raton, Florida where they lived for 23 years. In 2001, Vivian moved to Lancaster to be closer to family.
Vivian was a dedicated homemaker and mother. She liked going shopping and eating out. Favorite vacation spots were Wildwood, NJ, Canada, and Florida. Through the years, she would travel with her husband on his business trips. Her favorite pastime was playing games, particularly card games and Bingo. She enjoyed being around people and made a point of inviting friends over to play pinochle or Shanghai.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Jerry) McCarrell, a grandson, Kyle (Lynn) in Illinois, 3 great-grandchildren, Brenna, Micah, and Ava, and a sister, Shirley of Lancaster. She was predeceased by a sister, Jacquelyn Mae.
The family would like to thank the Willow Valley team members who had part in caring for and interacting with Vivian these last 20 years. Your efforts are much appreciated.
A service celebrating Vivian's life will be held in the auditorium at Willow Valley Manor on Wednesday, June 30 at 11:45 am. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Gifts in Vivian's memory can be sent to the wheelchair ministry of Joni and Friends, PO Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376. Indicate on the memo line "Wheels for the World."
A living tribute »