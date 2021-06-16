Vivian Miller Garrett, 98, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of the late Leo P. and Helen Miller.
She was a life-long devout Catholic and a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Vivian enjoyed puzzles, playing board games, and spending time with her friends and family. Her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July where she celebrated her birthday with lots of friends and family around her.
Vivian is survived by her two daughters, Pamela M. Young (John Cullen) and Catherine A. Kaufman (Nathan); her five grandchildren, Alyssa Kaufman (Michael Bowers), Ashley Kaufman, Taylor Kaufman (fiancée of Spencer Barnes), Lauren Kaufman, and Andrew Young (fiancé of Nicole Worner). Along with her two great-grandchildren, Leah Barnes and Spencer Barnes, Jr. and her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Garrett, after 44 years of marriage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Visitation hour will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman, PA.
To watch the service, live at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, please go to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6239994879
